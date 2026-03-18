Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty visits China

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, visited China, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The visit has officially started on March 17, when Berdimuhamedov arrived in Beijing and was received by Chinese officials.

At the course of the visit, Berdimuhamedov met with leaders of political parties and civic organizations of Turkmenistan. During the meeting, the Chairman said that bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and China have reached a new level, highlighting the expansion of interparliamentary and interparty cooperation, as well as regular exchanges.

He noted alignment between the two countries on key international initiatives related to security, development, and global governance.

Berdimuhamedov also emphasized the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, pointing to the growing number of Turkmen students studying in China.

According to him, the visit is expected to contribute to further cooperation in education and joint projects.

The visit, held at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will last to March 19.