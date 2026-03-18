Kyrgyzstan approves appointment of new finance minister

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 18. Kyrgyzstan has approved the appointment of its new finance minister, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In Kyrgyzstan, the parliament has approved the appointment of Ruslan Suynaliev as the new Minister of Finance.

During a parliamentary session on March 18, lawmakers considered granting consent for Suynaliev’s appointment to the post.

Information about the candidate was presented by Bektur Zulpiyev, the Permanent Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to the parliament.

Following the review, the parliament granted its consent for Ruslan Suynaliev’s appointment as Minister of Finance.

The legislature ratified the pertinent resolution.

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