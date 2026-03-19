Yelo Bank shares holiday joy with underprivileged families (PHOTO)

This year, the arrival of Novruz coincides with the holy month of Ramadan. Sharing is the most beautiful and unforgettable tradition of these holidays. During such times, supporting one another and sharing joyful moments carry even greater significance.



Yelo Bank remains committed to its long-standing tradition of standing by families and making them feel supported during special occasions. As part of the latest initiative implemented in Sumgait in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, a meeting was held with the families of martyrs, war veterans, and individuals in need of social care, where holiday gifts were presented to them.



The primary goal of the project is to bring the blessings of the holiday to every home, especially to families in need of care, and to let them know that they are not alone. The Bank aims to continue its social responsibility initiatives focused on community well-being in the future.



Yelo Bank wishes everyone a prosperous and peaceful holiday!



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