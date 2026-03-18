Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty meets Chinese President in Beijing

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 18, Trend reports via the Chinese MFA.

During the talks, the leaders discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, interconnectivity, agriculture, artificial intelligence, digital economy, and clean energy. They addressed the alignment of China’s Belt and Road Initiative with Turkmenistan’s Reviving the Silk Road strategy and discussed infrastructure and cultural projects, including the development of Luban workshops, traditional Chinese medicine centers, and joint cultural centers.

The parties also confirmed cooperation on natural gas projects, plans to increase trade and investment, and collaboration in non-resource sectors such as technology and agriculture. Both sides emphasized the importance of security cooperation, including measures against terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

Berdimuhamedov and Xi Jinping further discussed coordination in multilateral platforms, including the United Nations and China-Central Asia mechanisms. The Turkmen side noted its permanent neutrality policy and highlighted ongoing alignment with China’s four initiatives on global governance and international law, which include the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative.

The meeting also covered Turkmenistan’s support for China’s recent Five-Year Plan and the integration of strategic development goals between the two countries. The leaders exchanged views on strengthening institutional cooperation, legislative and interparty exchanges, and practical collaboration in economic and social sectors.