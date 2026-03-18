Yelo Bank joins Global Money Week with "Yelo Finance Talks" project

Global Money Week 2026 (GMW), an international initiative celebrated in over 170 countries to empower children and youth with financial knowledge from an early age, has officially launched in Azerbaijan. Yelo Bank is actively supporting this global campaign, led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through its dedicated "Yelo Finance Talks" project.



Under the theme "Protect your money, secure your future!", the Bank has already successfully conducted its first series of workshops. The project kicked off with a session for university students and young professionals. Led by Yelo Bank’s internal trainers, participants engaged in in-depth discussions on essential topics such as budget management, investment basics, digital banking, and strategies for mitigating financial risks.



The next stop for "Yelo Finance Talks" was a special session for schoolchildren. The Bank’s headquarters welcomed unique guests — the children of its employees. The workshop featured interactive games and engaging discussions, allowing the young "experts" to learn about the history of money, the difference between wants and needs, and the basics of smart budgeting in a fun and accessible way. A significant portion of the training was also dedicated to online safety, teaching children how to recognize and avoid financial fraud in the digital world.



Yelo Bank consistently prioritizes educational initiatives aimed at helping the younger generation make informed financial decisions and enhancing economic literacy within society. Since its inception in 2012, Global Money Week has reached over 71 million young people worldwide, laying a solid foundation for their successful and bright future.



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