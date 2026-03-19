Kyrgyzstan reveals electricity output of nation's Karakul HPP
Photo: Agway Energy Services
The output of the Karakul HPP showcases Kyrgyzstan’s continuous endeavors to broaden its energy portfolio, augment its power generation capabilities domestically, and foster economic expansion by way of a steady supply of electricity.
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