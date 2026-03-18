EBRD eyes expanded co-op with Turkmenistan via strategic PPP projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to deepen cooperation with Turkmenistan with a focus on public-private partnership (PPP) projects, Head of the EBRD Resident Office in the country Eric Livny said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

He made the announcement at the international investment forum "Investment to the Future of Turkmenistan 2026" (IFT 2026), held in Ashgabat, on March 18.

Furthermore, Eric Livny noted that PPP mechanisms are considered an effective tool for infrastructure development and economic growth.

According to Livny, this model enables both international and local businesses to participate in large-scale state projects while allowing risk and resource sharing between the public and private sectors.

He added that the development of PPPs can facilitate foreign investment inflows and the introduction of advanced technologies in key sectors of the economy.

Livny also noted that Turkmen construction companies are showing growing interest in PPP projects, which could provide access to long-term financing and improve their competitiveness.

IFT 2026 is an international investment forum, focused on attracting foreign investment and expanding private sector participation in Turkmenistan’s economy. The platform brings together government representatives, businesses, and international financial institutions. The forum serves as a venue for discussing investment opportunities, establishing business contacts, and exploring potential joint projects across various sectors.