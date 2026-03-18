Azerbaijani minister discusses renewable energy projects with Chinese firm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan’s
Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Executive Vice
President of PowerChina Resources Ltd., He Shiyou, to discuss the
development of renewable energy projects, Trend reports via the
Ministry of Energy.
The talks focused on the implementation of a 160 MW solar power
plant, 2 GW offshore wind energy projects, and potential new
investment opportunities. Progress on the solar project was
highlighted, with plans for its integration into the national grid
as part of the second phase of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy
expansion. The results of ongoing grid studies by China’s Electric
Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) were noted as a
key factor.
The meeting also emphasized the strategic importance the Chinese
company places on renewable energy cooperation with Azerbaijan and
its interest in evaluating further investment opportunities.
Discussions included China’s policies on smart grid development,
the formation of a “new energy system,” digital transformation,
powering data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) systems with
renewable energy, and addressing global energy and industrial value
chain challenges.
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