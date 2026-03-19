Ashgabat looks to boost transit corridors as it takes the CIS helm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Turkmenistan has unveiled its strategic concept for chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2026, outlining an extensive agenda for cooperation that encompasses transport connectivity, trade enhancement, energy collaboration, and environmental initiatives. This document delineates Ashgabat's approach to maximizing its role within the regional organization over the coming year.

The concept was initially presented on January 22 during a meeting of the Economic Issues Commission under the CIS Economic Council in Moscow, and was later discussed on January 29 at a session of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives. The presentation was delivered by Turkmenistan’s Ambassador, Esen Aydogdyev.

The concept identifies five key areas of focus for the chairmanship: strengthening peace and security based on the principles of neutrality and diplomacy of trust; promoting economic cooperation and transport connectivity; enhancing humanitarian and cultural interaction; ensuring environmental sustainability; and advancing digitalization and innovation.

A central pillar of the concept is the development of transport infrastructure and logistics. Turkmenistan intends to facilitate closer integration of the transport systems of CIS countries and the development of international transport corridors, in particular, the “North-South” and “East-West” routes. Special attention is given to the potential of the Caspian Sea as a key transit hub connecting Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Black Sea region.

Regional trade continues to expand steadily alongside the development of transport corridors and production chains within Central Asia. In 2025, Turkmenistan’s trade turnover with countries involved in the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), comprising Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, surpassed $2.2 billion, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year. As a result, the share of these countries in Turkmenistan’s foreign trade grew to approximately 11%.

Turkmen officials have consistently underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation within the CIS framework. During the CIS summit in Dushanbe in October 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the Commonwealth plays a critical role in fostering global stability and security.

“During our chairmanship, our goal is to comprehensively promote cooperation and partnership among member states to fully realize the potential of the CIS, ensure effective development of the Commonwealth countries, and enhance the welfare and quality of life of their populations,” he said.

Turkmen diplomats also highlight the importance of developing infrastructure cooperation. According to Ambassador Aydogdyev, Turkmenistan intends to focus particularly on expanding transport, logistics, and energy cooperation, as well as more actively leveraging the potential of the Caspian region as a link between Eurasia, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Strengthening cooperation in these areas could help address several challenges faced by CIS countries. Many regional states still rely on a limited number of external transit routes, which increases logistics costs and makes trade vulnerable to geopolitical factors. Developing new transport corridors could diversify routes and enhance the resilience of regional trade.

Energy cooperation remains another important priority. The region continues to face a need to modernize energy infrastructure and develop joint projects, including in the field of renewable energy.

Environmental issues are also highly relevant, especially in the Caspian basin, where declining water levels, pollution, and the impacts of climate change pose threats to ecosystems and economic activities.

Existing regional projects could provide an additional impetus for integration processes. Among them are the Middle Corridor, linking Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian, and the International North-South Transport Corridor, which connects Eurasia with countries in the Middle East and South Asia.

The legal framework for many projects in the Caspian region is provided by the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which establishes conditions for cooperation in transport, energy, and environmental sectors among the littoral states.

In this regard, Turkmenistan’s chairmanship of the CIS presents an opportunity to promote infrastructure and transport initiatives that extend beyond the confines of intra-CIS cooperation. By focusing on the expansion of transport corridors, enhancing Caspian logistics, and deepening energy collaboration, Turkmenistan seeks to strengthen the region’s role as a vital transit hub linking Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

For Ashgabat, this period of chairmanship also offers a chance to solidify its position within the broader regional cooperation framework. Through advancing projects in transport, energy, and environmental sectors, Turkmenistan aspires to establish itself as a central node in Eurasian connectivity. The success of this agenda within the CIS will largely depend on the member states' collective commitment to harmonizing infrastructure and trade policies, especially in the context of the evolving geoeconomic landscape.