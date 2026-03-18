Kyrgyzstan introduces fee system for unified notary information platform

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 17. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a framework for charging fees for the use of the Unified Information System of Notaries, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The fees will be levied on private notaries for performing notarial acts and providing related technical services through the system.

The tariff structure will be determined by the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan, in coordination with the antimonopoly authority.

Revenue generated from the fees will be allocated to the maintenance and development of the system’s infrastructure, including technical support, cybersecurity, and the introduction of new functional capabilities.

Payments will be processed through integrated electronic services, including QR code-based transactions.

The Ministry of Justice has been entrusted with overseeing the technical implementation of the mechanism and the introduction of payment systems.

This move represents a shift toward a partially self-financing model for Kyrgyzstan's digital notary infrastructure.

The resolution will take effect seven days following its official publication.