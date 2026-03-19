Kyrgyzstan plans reconstruction of substation at Kurpsai HPP
Photo: TATA Power
In order to strengthen energy security in Kyrgyzstan and provide more stable conditions for investment and industrial growth, the substation improvement is anticipated to increase transmission capacity and grid efficiency.
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