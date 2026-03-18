Italy boosts oil imports from Azerbaijan in 2M2026
Azerbaijan's oil exports to Italy grew in volume but decreased in value during January-February 2026. Despite the drop in value, Italy remained the leading importer. The volume increase highlights ongoing demand for Azerbaijani oil.
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