Azerbaijan records strong growth in net foreign financial assets
Azerbaijan's net foreign financial assets grew in 2025, fueled by direct, portfolio, and other investments. External financial liabilities also rose during the same period. Overall, capital and financial flow dynamics showed improvement compared to 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy