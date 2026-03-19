Consultative meeting is taking place in Riyadh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. A consultative meeting was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the participation of foreign ministers and representatives from 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting brought together officials from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the report, participants discussed and strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on countries in the region.

They emphasized that ceasing attacks, pursuing de-escalation, ensuring regional security and stability, and intensifying diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing crises are essential steps.