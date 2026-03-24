Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives on working visit to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has arrived on a working visit to Boao, China, to participate in the Boao Forum for Asia, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The speaker was welcomed at the Qionghai Boao International Airport by Vice Governor of Hainan Province Yang Guijiang, Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Bunyad Huseynov, and other officials.

As part of the visit, Gafarova is set to deliver remarks at the official inauguration of the Boao Forum for Asia and engage in several discussions.