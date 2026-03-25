Eni announces daily hydrocarbon production figures for Turkmenistan

Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern

Daily production of liquids in the country averaged 2,000 barrels per day (kbbl/d) in 2025, down from the 6 kbbl/d maintained throughout 2024 and 2023. In contrast, average daily natural gas production saw a substantial rise, reaching 61.5 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) in 2025, compared to 6.6 mmcf/d reported in both 2024 and 2023.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have an account, please log in Login Register