Türkiye ranks among top trade partners of Azerbaijan in 2M2026
In the first two months of 2026, Türkiye stepped up to the plate as Azerbaijan’s second-largest trading partner. Even though the overall trade turnover took a hit, exports to Türkiye managed to flourish in certain areas, particularly in crude oil and non-oil products. The robust trade connection showcases Türkiye's pivotal position in Azerbaijan’s international dealings.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy