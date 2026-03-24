Türkiye ranks among top trade partners of Azerbaijan in 2M2026

In the first two months of 2026, Türkiye stepped up to the plate as Azerbaijan’s second-largest trading partner. Even though the overall trade turnover took a hit, exports to Türkiye managed to flourish in certain areas, particularly in crude oil and non-oil products. The robust trade connection showcases Türkiye's pivotal position in Azerbaijan’s international dealings.

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