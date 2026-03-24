UK set to increase visa fees from April 8, 2026 - Home Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The UK will raise a range of immigration and nationality fees starting April 8, 2026, Trend reports, citing the UK Home Office.

According to the updated fee schedule, the cost of short-term visit visas (up to six months) will increase from £127 ($170) to £135 ($181), marking an £8 ($11) rise.

Fees for long-term visit visas will also see notable increases. A visa valid for up to two years will cost £506 ($679), up from £475 ($637), while five-year visas will rise from £848 ($1,137) to £903 ($1,211). The fee for a 10-year visit visa will increase from £1,059 ($1,420) to £1,128 ($1,513).

Other categories are affected as well. The fee for visiting academics staying more than six months but no longer than 12 months will go up from £220 ($295) to £234 ($314). The same increase will apply to private medical treatment visas for stays between six and 11 months.

Transit visa fees will also be adjusted. The direct airside transit visa will increase from £39 ($52) to £41.50 ($56), while the landside transit visa will rise from £70 ($94) to £74.50 ($100).