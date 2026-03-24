Uzbekistan launches $2M fruit processing plant in Fergana

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. A new fruit processing enterprise worth $2 million has been commissioned in the small industrial zone of the Kirguli district of Fergana city in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Fergana regional administration.

According to the administration, the project was implemented by ERMAK-ALO LLC and has created 100 new jobs. The products manufactured at the facility are supplied to both domestic and international markets.

The company also plans to increase its annual production volume to $2 million and further expand its export capacity in the coming years.

The ERMAK brand was founded in 1992 as a small family business in Uzbekistan. Today, the company employs around 800 people, exports its products to more than 12 countries, and operates representative offices in the United Arab Emirates and South Korea.