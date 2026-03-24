Azerbaijan to add new crops to agrarian insurance envelope
Photo: Agricultural Insurance Fund
As part of its agricultural insurance expansion, Azerbaijan intends to cover a wider variety of crops, including more fruits and vegetables. Additionally, plans are in the works to incorporate drought risk going forward. The goal of these changes is to provide farmers more help and protect their revenue.
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