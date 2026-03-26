Kazakhstan, Russia's $25B economic co-op takes center stage in Shymkent

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev engaged in discussions with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Shymkent to review the extensive scope of bilateral economic cooperation, valued at $25 billion, Trend reports via Akorda.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of both the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Shymkent Digital Forum, underscored the depth and scale of the ongoing industrial and trade collaboration between the two nations.

President Tokayev reaffirmed that, to date, 122 major joint projects have been successfully implemented, with an estimated value of approximately $25 billion. The annual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia is nearing $30 billion, reinforcing Russia's status as Kazakhstan's leading trade and investment partner.

The discussions also centered on the logistical and diplomatic preparations for the forthcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Astana. Tokayev emphasized the high strategic priority of the visit, which is expected to provide significant momentum to the already robust partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

Moreover, both sides reviewed the broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation in advance of the summit, ensuring that all aspects of the relationship are thoroughly addressed.