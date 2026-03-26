Azerbaijan elevates investments in nation's industrial sector by over 30%
At the beginning of 2026, fixed capital investments in Azerbaijan's industrial sector increased. Investments in power generation and water distribution yielded mixed returns, while the mining and industrial sectors witnessed substantial growth. Investment increased significantly as compared to the prior year.
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