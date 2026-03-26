Canada steps up remittances to Azerbaijan by 17% for 2025

In 2025, remittances flowing from Canada to Azerbaijan experienced growth, constituting a minor segment of the overall foreign remittance landscape. Conversely, the prior year experienced a downturn in these remittances. Canada constituted a lesser proportion of the overall remittances dispatched from Azerbaijan to international destinations.

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