EBRD backs SME financing and green investments in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has agreed to provide a €70 million loan to NLB Komercijalna banka to expand financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Serbia, Trend reports via the Bank.

The loan, extended under the EBRD’s Financial Intermediaries Framework (FIF), will allow NLB Komercijalna banka to offer working capital and investment loans to private businesses, helping to address persistent financing gaps, particularly in regions outside Serbia’s major cities.

At least 30 percent of the funds will be earmarked for projects that support the country’s transition to a green economy, including initiatives that enhance energy efficiency and promote renewable energy solutions.

SMEs are a cornerstone of Serbia’s economy, contributing significantly to employment and value added. However, access to long-term financing remains limited. Through this loan, the EBRD aims to strengthen SME competitiveness while supporting a more resilient financial sector by promoting high environmental and financial standards.

Aleksandra Vukosavljević, EBRD Director of Financial Institutions for the Western Balkans and Eastern Europe, said: “This financing will enable NLB Komercijalna banka to expand lending to small and medium-sized enterprises across Serbia, fostering business growth, job creation, and regional development. By directing a substantial portion of the funds toward green investments, the project also supports Serbia’s transition to a more sustainable and resilient economy.”

The EBRD is the largest institutional investor in Serbia, having committed more than €10.7 billion across 405 projects to date. Its investment priorities in the country focus on enhancing private-sector competitiveness, advancing the green economy, and supporting sustainable infrastructure.