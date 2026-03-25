Kazakhstan, China engage in talks to strengthen bilateral collaboration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji discussed the bilateral cooperation during a high-level meeting in Boao, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the 25th annual session of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province.

Sklyar congratulated the Chinese side on the successful holding of the “Two Sessions” and the adoption of China’s socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030.

During the meeting, the Kazakh official also noted that Kazakhstan had recently adopted a new Constitution following a nationwide referendum held on March 15, describing it as an important step for the country’s further development.

The sides highlighted the steady progress in interparliamentary ties, as well as the dynamic growth of trade, economic, investment, transport, and energy cooperation.

For his part, Zhao emphasized that China attaches great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, describing bilateral relations as based on a high level of mutual trust.

He also expressed support for the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The sides underscored the importance of cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia–China format.