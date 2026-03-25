Azerbaijan and China discuss thriving interrelations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations was discussed during a meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova with Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, as part of her working visit to the country, a statement of the parliament says, Trend reports.

Leji, warmly greeting the speaker, thanked her for the visit and participation in the Boao Forum for Asia. He emphasized that the speaker's trip to China for this forum was a clear indication of Azerbaijan's commitment to bilateral relations and its support for the forum.

The chairman expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly relations between the two countries, which are based on deep historical roots and serve the fundamental interests of their peoples. He noted that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, established 34 years ago, have been characterized by mutual respect and support.

He also highlighted that under the wise leadership of both countries' presidents, the relationship has risen to the level of strategic partnership in recent years. Leji mentioned that last year, two meetings took place between the leaders of Azerbaijan and China, and the National People's Congress of China intends to work with the Azerbaijani Parliament to support these initiatives and further deepen relations.

Gafarova thanked Leji for the warm hospitality and kind words about Azerbaijan. She recalled with pleasure their previous meetings at international events in various countries and mentioned that this was her first visit to China in her capacity as Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament. Gafarova expressed hope that the visit would contribute to expanding relations between the two parliaments and increase mutual visits.

The speaker noted that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China. She emphasized that the relationship has always been built on friendship, mutual respect, and support, and today, Azerbaijan-China cooperation continues to expand across many areas.

Gafarova highlighted that these relations have recently entered a new phase, with President Ilham Aliyev placing great importance on strengthening bilateral cooperation. She also noted that the sincere relationship, mutual respect, and trust between the leaders play a key role in the development of the partnership. Gafarova pointed out that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's state visit to China in April last year led to the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Joint Statement.

The issue of mutual support on territorial integrity and sovereignty was also discussed. Gafarova reaffirmed Azerbaijan's unwavering support for the "One China" policy, while China has consistently supported Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Leji expressed China's high appreciation for Azerbaijan's stance on the "One China" policy and its support for China's position on Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. He also thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in the evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran.

The meeting highlighted that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support the "Belt and Road" initiative, which China highly values. Gafarova noted that today, Azerbaijan is a key transport hub in Eurasia, and the Middle Corridor has become a reliable, safe, and efficient route connecting China and Europe via the Caspian Sea.

The discussions also covered the increasing trade, transportation, and communication cooperation between the two countries, as well as the growth in cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor. Leji added that China is interested in developing ties in sectors such as digital development, artificial intelligence, and green energy. He noted that the mutual abolition of visas and the creation of direct flights will further strengthen relations.

The conversation pointed out that both Azerbaijan and China are members of the Global South. Leji stressed that Azerbaijan's international role is increasingly growing, and China is committed to further enhancing support and cooperation with Azerbaijan on the global stage. He also highlighted China's support for Azerbaijan's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and its chairmanship in the Consultative Meeting on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

The discussion also touched on humanitarian and cultural cooperation, which has brought the two peoples closer together. Gafarova commended the successful cultural projects between the countries, especially the cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

The two sides also focused on parliamentary cooperation, noting that this area plays a crucial role in deepening relations. Gafarova highlighted the importance of the meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress during the President's state visit to China, emphasizing the significance of these relations.

The meeting underscored active and effective cooperation between the two parliaments. Mutual visits at the level of speakers and parliamentary delegations are held regularly, and Azerbaijani MPs participate in international events hosted by the parliaments of both countries. MPs also maintain regular contacts within parliamentary organizations and provide mutual support and exchange of views.

The conversation also expressed a common vision for further expanding these relations and increasing exchanges, while also considering opportunities to enhance institutional ties and cooperation in various fields through the committees of the legislative bodies.

Additionally, Leji briefed on the conclusions of the 14th session of the National People's Congress of China and its adopted decisions, as well as China's social and economic achievements. He said that China is ready to share these achievements with friendly countries, including Azerbaijan.

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