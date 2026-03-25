Azerbaijan's financial footprint in Germany expands nearly threefold
Azerbaijan's investment activities in 2025 reflect shifting patterns in foreign direct investment, with a notable increase in outbound investments and a decrease in incoming investments, highlighting broader economic trends.
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