Kazakhstan, China railways discuss cooperation along TITR

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) Talgat Aldybergenov and China State Railway Corporation Board Chairman Zhuxue Guo discussed freight cooperation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) during a meeting in Beijing, Trend reports via KTZ.

The Chinese side highlighted the steady growth of freight volumes in 2025, and both parties outlined plans to further increase cargo traffic and train exchanges through interstate border points in 2026. Special attention was given to joint development of container services along key routes: TITR, China-Europe, China-Central Asia, and China-Russia.

To strengthen transit potential, the sides agreed to increase container train numbers, deepen digitalization of coordination processes, and provide advance information for transport planning and management.

According to the KTZ, infrastructure projects will also progress, including synchronization of second-track construction on the Alashankou-Dostyk section, development of terminal capacities, and modernization of the Altynkol-Khorgos and Khorgos-Jinghe sections. Implementation of the third cross-border railway passage Bakhty-Tacheng, including forecasted cargo volumes and types, was also discussed.

Additionally, to strengthen cultural ties, the parties considered launching a tourist train from China to cities in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

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