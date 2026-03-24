Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan sign memo on farm sector development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum aimed at boosting cooperation in agricultural science, food security, and rural development, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The document was signed between Deputy Director of the National Center for Knowledge and Innovation in Agriculture of Uzbekistan Oybek Omonov and Director of the Agrarian Research Center of Azerbaijan Rashad Huseynov on the sidelines of the Italy-Central Asia (C5) + Azerbaijan International Agribusiness Forum.

The agreement provides for the exchange of scientific information and expertise, the implementation of joint research projects, the organization of training programs involving specialists, and the practical introduction of innovative solutions in the agricultural sector.

According to the ministry, the cooperation is expected to promote the wider adoption of modern approaches in agriculture and ease the hands-on use of scientific advancements.

Meanwhile, Tashkent is hosting the international business forum “Regenerative Agriculture and Digitalization for Sustainable Agro-Ecosystems” on March 23-24, with the participation of representatives from Italy, Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan.

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