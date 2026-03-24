Eni reveals hydrocarbon production volume in Turkmenistan for 2025

In 2025, Eni's Turkmenistan hydrocarbon production reached 5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from 3 in 2024 and 2023. According to the company's annual report, Turkmenistan produced 1 million barrels (mmbbl) of liquids in 2025, down from 2 in 2024 and 2023. In 2025, national natural gas output reached 22 billion cubic feet (bcf), up from 3 in 2024 and 2023.

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