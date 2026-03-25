Iran shuts down claims of U.S. negotiations amid rising tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. No negotiations are being held between Iran and the U.S., Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, Trend reports.

"There have been no talks between Iran and the U.S. for the past 25 days, since the commencement of the illegal war launched by Israel and the U.S. against Iran," Baghaei stated.

He further emphasized that Iran has already endured the negative consequences of engaging with U.S. diplomacy on two separate occasions.

"We were attacked twice, with only a nine-month gap between the incidents, precisely during the most critical stages of negotiations aimed at resolving the nuclear issue. This was a clear betrayal of diplomacy. Such an event has now become a cautionary tale in Iran, as it occurred not once but twice. Consequently, no one in Iran can place trust in U.S. diplomacy," he asserted.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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