Uzbekistan, Belarus discuss expanding co-op in trade, machinery, and agriculture

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 25. Uzbekistan and Belarus engaged in discussions aimed at expanding cooperation in key sectors, including industrial machinery, agriculture, and the jewelry industry, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA.

The talks took place during a meeting between Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Ivan Krupko, Chairman of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee of Belarus, within the framework of a visit by the Gomel regional delegation to Uzbekistan.

The sides noted growth in mutual trade, with turnover between the Gomel region and Uzbekistan reaching $50 million in 2025, and further increasing in January of the current year.

During the talks, the participants also exchanged views on prospects for implementing joint projects in woodworking, meat and dairy production, and agricultural machinery manufacturing.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop a joint action plan to further deepen cooperation and to organize a visit of a Uzbek delegation to Belarus to elaborate on new initiatives.