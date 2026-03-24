Beyond handshake: Uzbekistan and Tajikistan push integration through regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The II Interregional Forum “Uzbekistan–Tajikistan” will be held in the Jizzakh region on March 24 and is viewed by the two sides as another step toward deepening economic cooperation and expanding interaction at the regional level.

The forum is expected to focus on strengthening trade and economic ties, launching new investment projects, and enhancing industrial cooperation between the border regions of the two countries.

The growth of bilateral trade makes such a format particularly relevant. In 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan reached $912.3 million, increasing by nearly 85% compared to 2020, when mutual trade amounted to $493.1 million. Uzbekistan’s exports accounted for the largest share, totaling $683.1 million, or 74.9% of total bilateral trade, while imports from Tajikistan reached $229.2 million, or 25.1%. In the long term, the two countries aim to increase trade turnover to $2 billion.

According to experts, the potential for further growth remains significant and could increase by another 30-40% through the replacement of Tajikistan’s imports from third countries with Uzbek products, particularly in the industrial sector, including automotive manufacturing, household appliances, the chemical industry, and textiles. Additional opportunities are linked to the development of joint processing facilities, the creation of agro-logistics centers, and the expansion of cooperation in border regions.

At the same time, the two sides increasingly emphasize the need to strengthen the regional dimension of the partnership. Under existing agreements, plans include expanding ties between the Andijan, Namangan, Syrdarya, Fergana, and Khorezm regions of Uzbekistan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan, as well as between the Kashkadarya and Khatlon regions. Projects related to the creation of joint ventures, development of the agro-industrial sector, and expansion of cross-border trade are expected to be discussed during the forum.

The growing number of joint projects is accompanied by increased investment activity. As of February 1, 2026, 410 enterprises with the participation of Tajik capital operate in Uzbekistan, including 102 joint ventures and 308 companies fully owned by investors from Tajikistan.

An important mechanism supporting such initiatives is the Uzbek-Tajik Investment Company, established following the first interregional forum. The structure, with an authorized capital of $50 million, where 75% is formed by the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan and 25% by TajInvest, serves as a financial platform for implementing joint projects, and new investment initiatives are expected to be discussed in Jizzakh.

An important area of cooperation likely to occupy an important place on the forum’s agenda is also the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. Growing trade requires expanding the capacity of border crossings, creating logistics centers, and modernizing road and railway routes. In particular, the sides are working on expanding the capabilities of the Jartepa–Sarazm crossing and developing border infrastructure, which should accelerate cargo movement and reduce transport costs for businesses. At the same time, discussions continue on connecting the regions to international transport corridors linking Central Asia with the markets of Iran, Türkiye, and Europe.

Another important area of cooperation remains the water-energy sector, where Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have moved toward a more coordinated approach in recent years.

The sides are developing cooperation in hydropower and the rational use of water resources, including projects for the construction of the Yavan and Fandarya hydropower plants, which are viewed as elements of strengthening energy stability and expanding economic cooperation. Energy cooperation issues are also expected to be discussed during the interregional forum.

The II Interregional Forum “Uzbekistan–Tajikistan” is seen as a transition to a more practical stage of cooperation. It is expected that concrete projects in industry, logistics, energy, and investment will be defined following the forum, which should accelerate economic integration, strengthen ties between regions, and create conditions for further growth in mutual trade.