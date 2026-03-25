Israel approves new targets for air strikes on Iran and Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. A new series of targets for air strikes on Iran and Lebanon was approved at today's meeting, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in his speech following a discussion with Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Trend reports.

Katz also noted that since the start of the war, the Israeli Air Force has carried out more than 15,000 strikes on Iran, which is four times more than the number of strikes during the 12-day war in June 2025.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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