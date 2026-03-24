Uzbekistan Airways to launch Tashkent-Atyrau flights

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. Uzbekistan Airways will launch a new air route between Tashkent and Kazakhstan's Atyrau starting March 29, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry.

The airline plans to operate flights twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using Airbus A320 aircraft.

The opening of the new route follows negotiations between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held on August 14, 2025, during which the parties reached an agreement to further expand the legal framework for operating international flights between the two countries.

The rollout of the service is anticipated to bolster business connections, alongside enhancing trade, economic, and tourism collaboration between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The ministry noted that it continues ongoing efforts to expand the geography of international air routes and increase flight frequencies to existing destinations.

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