Turkmenistan, China discuss strengthening ties and implementing agreements

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 25. Turkmenistan and China discussed further development of bilateral ties and the implementation of previously reached agreements, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan Ji Shuming.

Particular attention was paid to the recent visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan to China, during which a meeting was held with President of China Xi Jinping.

In the course of the negotiations, the diplomats engaged in a dialogue regarding the actionable execution of the agreements established during the visit.

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