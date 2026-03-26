LUKOIL’s total assets shrink by 41% in 2025
Russian LUKOIL saw a significant contraction in its balance sheet in 2025, with total assets decreasing by more than 41% year-on-year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy