Uzatom, Russia's Rosatom sign roadmap on nuclear power plant project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. Uzatom and Russia’s Rosatom have signed a roadmap on cooperation within the nuclear power plant (NPP) construction project in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Rosatom.

The document was signed by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Uzatom Director Azim Akhmedkhadjaev.

The roadmap covers key areas of cooperation under the NPP construction project, including personnel training, public awareness of modern nuclear technologies, and the development of a future nuclear town near the plant.

According to Rosatom, the signing of the roadmap confirms the comprehensive nature of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia in the nuclear field, with the project expected to contribute to technological development and support long-term economic growth.

Earlier, on June 20, 2025, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosatom and Uzbekistan’s Atomic Energy Agency signed an agreement on the main terms for the construction of a 2.4 GW nuclear power plant in the country. In August, site survey works began at the selected construction site.

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