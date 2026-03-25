UNEC rises to 250th place globally in Economics (PHOTO)

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 has been officially released. UNEC has once again achieved noteworthy results.

Thus, UNEC has advanced to 365th place worldwide in the broad field of Social Sciences and Management. This figure stood at 501-550 in 2024 and 401-450 in 2025.

Most notably, while UNEC was represented in the global rankings by only one subject area during 2023-2025, in 2026 it is now represented in three subject areas.

UNEC is ranked 201-250 globally in Economics and Econometrics, 301-350 in Business and Management, and 751-850 in Computer Science and Information Systems. These results reaffirm UNEC’s status as a leading university in the region in the fields of economics and business.

UNEC will continue to elevate its standing to even greater heights and to successfully fulfill the directive of President Ilham Aliyev: “The Azerbaijan State University of Economics must become a world-class university!”