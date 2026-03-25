Turkmenistan, Uganda explore enhanced cooperation in key economic sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 25. Turkmenistan and Uganda engaged in discussions on enhancing economic cooperation in agriculture and the oil and gas sectors, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, and Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Oryem Okello.

The sides acknowledged the steady progress in bilateral relations, underscoring the importance of high-level exchanges, including Uganda’s participation in international events scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan in 2025.

A key focus of the discussions was the enhancement of cooperation between the foreign ministries, with both parties expressing a shared interest in conducting the first round of political consultations in Ashgabat during the second half of 2026.

The meeting also covered collaboration within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, and explored potential areas for cooperation in education, science, culture, sports, and tourism.