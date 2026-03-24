Azerbaijan looks to tap into Chinese market via Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed the possibility of facilitating Azerbaijani entrepreneurs’ access to Chinese markets via Uzbek territory, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and a delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, held on the sidelines of the Italy-Central Asia (C5) + Azerbaijan International Agribusiness Forum.

During the talks, the sides also focused on accelerating work on the creation of the “Friendship Garden” in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, as well as on expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

In addition, the parties discussed prospects for deeper cooperation in fruit and vegetable processing, as well as the expansion of logistics capabilities aimed at increasing trade volumes. Particular attention was paid to initiatives related to the establishment of olive plantations in Uzbekistan, which was hailed as a significant leap in broadening the agricultural landscape and enhancing export opportunities.

Meanwhile, Tashkent is hosting the international business forum “Regenerative Agriculture and Digitalization for Sustainable Agro-Ecosystems” on March 23-24, with the participation of representatives from Italy, Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan.

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