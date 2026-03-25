Oil at $130: The ceiling that could break Beijing’s budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. China has, for the first time since 2013, directly intervened in its fuel pricing mechanism, softening a record surge driven by soaring global oil prices.

From midnight on March 24, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved what is technically a record increase - but one that came in at roughly half the formula-driven level. Gasoline prices rose by 1,160 yuan ($168) per ton, while diesel increased by 1,115 yuan ($162). Without state intervention, the hike would have reached 2,205 yuan ($320) and 2,120 yuan ($307), respectively.

Beijing effectively absorbed more than 1,000 yuan per ton to cushion the blow to the economy.

The trigger was external: an escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran sharply heightened risks of supply disruptions in the Persian Gulf, a critical artery for global oil flows.

Markets reacted quickly. Since early March, China’s reference oil basket has surged by more than 40–45%, while Brent climbed above $110–119 per barrel, at times edging toward more critical thresholds. Traders priced in not just immediate disruptions but also potential risks to shipping lanes and regional infrastructure.

Even with the cap, this marks the largest single increase under the current pricing regime. The previous record (+695 yuan ($101) for gasoline and +670 yuan ($97) for diesel) was set just two weeks earlier on March 9, underscoring how rapidly pressure has built.

For consumers, the impact is noticeable but not overwhelming. The NDRC estimates the increase was 0.85 yuan ($0.12) per liter lower than it could have been. In Beijing, 92-octane gasoline now costs about 8.51 yuan ($1.23) per liter, compared to 8.53 yuan ($1.24) in Shanghai, while in Hainan it reaches as high as 9.68 yuan ($1.40). That translates into savings of roughly 40–50 yuan ($5.8–7.2) per fill-up for passenger cars and 300–500 yuan ($43–72) for trucks - an immediate factor for logistics and business costs.

On Sunday and Monday, long lines formed at gas stations across Beijing, Shanghai, and Nanjing, with social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin flooded with footage of empty pumps as drivers rushed to fill up ahead of the hike. National average prices for 92-octane now hover around 8–8.5 yuan ($1.16–1.23) per liter, nearing the key 9-yuan ($1.30) psychological threshold.

That threshold matters: crossing into the “9-yuan era” is widely perceived by consumers as a sharp jump in the cost of living, fueling visible frustration online and panic buying at the pump.

Beijing’s message is clear - social stability is taking precedence over strict market rules. The NDRC has already signaled possible subsidies for refiners and tax relief if oil continues to rise.

What comes next will largely depend on geopolitics. In a best-case scenario, tensions ease and prices stabilize by the next adjustment window on April 7 without further fiscal intervention. In a worse scenario, oil moves above $130, forcing Beijing to fully cap prices - raising the risk of shortages and placing additional strain on strategic reserves. Whether this hands-on approach stabilizes the market or merely delays the impact is likely to become clear within weeks.