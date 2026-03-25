Turkmenistan, Türkiye hold key discussions to deepen strategic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 25. Türkiye and Turkmenistan engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, focusing on mutual interests, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The talks were held at the administrative building of the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Türkiye between Consul General Ovezgeldi Jumannazarov and Governor of Istanbul Davut Gül.

Earlier, Consul General Ovezgeldi Jumanazarov also held a meeting with Istanbul Governor Davut Gül on March 11. The talks focused on further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in the fields of trade, culture, education, healthcare, and sports.

For reference, Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025. The main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.