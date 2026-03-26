LUKOIL’s equity drops sharply as other reserves nearly disappear in 2025
Photo: Poland's Financial Ombudsman
PJSC LUKOIL experienced a significant drop in its shareholders’ equity in 2025, primarily because of a sharp decrease in other reserves.
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