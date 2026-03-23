Azerbaijan and Brazil discuss bilateral cooperation and Middle East security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. On March 23, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation, interaction on multilateral platforms, and the security situation in the Middle East.

The ministers reviewed the activities of the Azerbaijan-Brazil Working Group on Trade and Investment, opportunities for expanding cooperation on the climate agenda, and joint coordination within the framework of COP29 and COP30.

Both sides expressed serious concern over the ongoing war in the Middle East, stressed the importance of preventing further escalation, and highlighted the need to resolve conflicts based on international law, dialogue, and diplomatic means.

The Brazilian side expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan in connection with the drone strike carried out from Iranian territory and thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating Brazilian citizens and diplomats from Iran.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.