Kyrgyzstan notes low financial outflows to Kazakhstan
Photo: Bank of Lithuania
Outflows of remittances from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan remain minimal, reflecting the limited role of this destination in the country’s overall cross-border financial flows.
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