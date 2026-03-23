Japan makes no promises to U.S. regarding Strait of Hormuz - Minoru Kihara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi did not make any specific commitments regarding Japan’s participation in efforts to ensure shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on March 19, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stated at a press conference in Tokyo, Trend reports.

Kihara acknowledged that during the meeting, Trump called on Tokyo to step up and help ensure maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Nevertheless, Japan has not made any definitive commitments about this issue; such a fact is absent,” Kihara emphasized.

He also pointed out that no decision has come about concerning the deployment of Japan’s naval forces to the region after a ceasefire.

Earlier, Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi did not dismiss the option of deploying the nation’s military to aid in mine-clearing efforts in the Strait of Hormuz.

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