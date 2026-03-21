China’s natural gas output continues steady climb in early 2026
Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern
By boosting home-grown supply, Beijing aims to provide a stable "baseload" for both residential heating and industrial manufacturing during the peak winter months.
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