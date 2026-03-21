Georgia’s trade turnover hits $3.5B in early 2026
Georgia's external merchandise trade turnover declined year-on-year in the first two months of 2026, as a substantial drop in imports outweighed a strong increase in exports, leaving the country with a significant trade deficit.
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