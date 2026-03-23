Iran threatens to attack Israeli energy facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Iran has announced that it may strike Israel’s energy facilities in retaliation for attacks on its power industry, stated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

IRGC noted that it would target Israeli power plants as well as energy infrastructure supplying electricity to U.S. military bases in regional countries.

“U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that the IRGC intends to attack desalination facilities to create difficulties for populations in regional countries. We are determined to respond to any threat at a proportional level. If you strike electricity, we will strike electricity,” the statement said.

On Saturday, Trump issued a stark warning that if Tehran fails to completely reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic within a specified timeframe, Iran's power plants may be designated as potential targets.

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